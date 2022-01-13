Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $626.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

