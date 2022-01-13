Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of AutoZone worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AutoZone by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $954,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,004.59.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,950.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,745.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

