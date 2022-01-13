Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 139,037 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,037 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.