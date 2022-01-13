Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 246.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,397 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in VMware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

NYSE VMW opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.