Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.06 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.41. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $226.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.84.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

