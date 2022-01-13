Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,847 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Square were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $172,641,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Square by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Square by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $145.47 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.08.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

