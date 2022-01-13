Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $613.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

