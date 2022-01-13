Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 867,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,952. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

