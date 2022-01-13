Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 1,843,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,105. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.