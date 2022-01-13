Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

