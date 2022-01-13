Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

