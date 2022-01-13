Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $156.11 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

