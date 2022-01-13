Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases 511 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 46,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

