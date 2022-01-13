SmartMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $11,952.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00060576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

