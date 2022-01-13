SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

