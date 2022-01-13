Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,379 ($18.72) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.77) to GBX 1,840 ($24.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696 ($23.02).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,277.50 ($17.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,276.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,354.46. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.82). The company has a market cap of £11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

