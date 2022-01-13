Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

