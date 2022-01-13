Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 33,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,637,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 3,907,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,741. Solar Energy Initiatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

