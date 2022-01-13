SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $280.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.48.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $261.02 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

