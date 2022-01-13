SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.48.

Shares of SEDG opened at $261.02 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

