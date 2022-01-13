Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Up 14.3%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS)’s stock price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 116,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

