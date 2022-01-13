Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

DTC stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71. Solo Brands has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

