Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%.
Shares of SOTK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 83,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
