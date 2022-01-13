Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 83,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $51,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Haskell sold 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $25,169.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,582 shares of company stock worth $596,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.