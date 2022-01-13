Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 551,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

