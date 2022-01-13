Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.32

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 4374210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

SRNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

