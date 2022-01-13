Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Price Down 0%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.05 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 157.44 ($2.14). 4,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 52,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.66. The company has a market capitalization of £116.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other Sourcebio International news, insider Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £11,842.50 ($16,075.06). Insiders have sold a total of 1,450,468 shares of company stock valued at $182,132,583 in the last ninety days.

Sourcebio International Company Profile (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

