South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Down to $90.70

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.70, but opened at $88.58. South State shares last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 79 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 55.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after acquiring an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

