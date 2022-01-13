South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.97

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 76488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get South32 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.