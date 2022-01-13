SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

ACN opened at $376.21 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.24 and a 200 day moving average of $346.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.