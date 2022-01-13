SouthState Corp Has $4.35 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

