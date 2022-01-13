SouthState Corp Purchases 565 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

