SouthState Corp Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $127.43 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

