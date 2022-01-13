SouthState Corp Sells 19,067 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.