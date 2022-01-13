SouthState Corp Sells 579 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.