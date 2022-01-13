Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -904.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

