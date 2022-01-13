S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,221. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

