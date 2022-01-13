SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

