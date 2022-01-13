SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.