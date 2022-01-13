Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Reaches $15,267.47

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,267.47 and approximately $2,391.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00320760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

