Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded down 7.6% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $92.00. The stock traded as low as $68.44 and last traded at $68.91. 5,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

