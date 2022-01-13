SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Insiders bought 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 over the last ninety days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

