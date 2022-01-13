SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,266,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,472,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

