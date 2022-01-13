SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$31.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

