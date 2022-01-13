STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $79.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.07, but opened at $81.70. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.06.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

