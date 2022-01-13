STAAR Surgical to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

STAA opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.