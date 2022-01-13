STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

