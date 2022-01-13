Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $953,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

