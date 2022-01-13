State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.