State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.