State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.18 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

